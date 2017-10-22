Planet Home Lending adds Suzy Lindblom as chief operations officer

Planet Home Lending announced recently that it added Suzy Lindblom to serve as the company’s chief operating officer for fulfillment.

Lindblom joins Planet Home Lending from Stearns Lending, where she was managing director, national fulfillment and operations. While at Stearns Lending, Lindblom was honored as a HousingWire 2015 Woman of Influence, while serving as the company’s executive vice president of national fulfillment.

Earlier in her career, Lindblom was vice president of national operations at MetLife Home Loans. Lindblom has also held executive positions at Bank of America and Countrywide over the course of her nearly 30-year career in the mortgage business.

At Planet Home Lending, Lindblom is tasked with ensuring that Planet Home Lending’s operations platform delivers “superior customer service, turn times, and process,” the company said in a release.

Mike Dubeck, the president and CEO of Planet Home Lending, said that Lindblom’s addition is key to significantly growing the company’s lending operations next year.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Suzy join our team as we embark on an aggressive growth strategy,” Dubeck said. “We believe Suzy will help us achieve our goal of increasing originations from $300 million a month to $500 million by the end of the first quarter of 2018.”

Planet Home Lending Executive Vice President Chris Castoro provided a little more detail on the company’s plans with Lindblom in the fold.

“It’s an exciting day at Planet when we can start bringing in the highest level of operational expertise to complete our pivot into the distributed retail space,” Castoro said. “Suzy is not only a motivator, but also a creative problem solver, and as we start to go digital and leverage new technologies, we look forward to what her team can do to change the face of lending,”

As for Lindblom, she said that she views this as an “exciting opportunity” to help a company grow.

“I’ve built my career of driving operational success by knowing the numbers and respecting the people working with me,” Lindblom said. “I look forward to building the Planet Home Lending brand by bringing the people together and motivating them to succeed in delivering superior customer service with on time closings to our customers and partners.”