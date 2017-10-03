Real Estate

Does the mortgage interest deduction help or hurt homeownership?

Experts address claim from

October 3, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS MID mortgage interest deduction Redfin Trump budget
tax

After President Donald Trump announced his new tax plan, some experts from the mortgage industry responded that the mortgage interest tax deduction is at risk. 

One reasons for this sentiment is the following statement: “People don't buy homes because of the mortgage deduction,” Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Gary Cohn said.

The National Association of Realtors has been especially vocal in its fight for the mortgage interest deduction.

“This proposal recommends a backdoor elimination of the mortgage interest deduction for all but the top 5% who would still itemize their deductions,” NAR president William Brown said. “When combined with the elimination of the state and local tax deduction, these efforts represent a tax increase on millions of middle-class homeowners.”

Previously, Mnuchin reiterated that the mortgage interest tax deduction will stay put during the Trump administration. But just because the administration isn’t getting rid of the mortgage deduction, it doesn’t mean it can’t be changed.

NAR and other experts fear that by raising the standard deduction, less people will itemize, and the mortgage interest deduction will have less value. This could, in turn, discourage homeownership, according to these experts.

“I think people buy homes because it represents security and a way to build wealth and a sense of stability,” said Laurie Goodman, Urban Institute co-director of the housing finance policy center. “I don't think the mortgage interest deduction plays a large role in that decision.”

Dan Gilbert, Quicken Loans founder and chairman also agreed with Cohn, saying people buy homes because they are excited about the economy, not because of the mortgage interest deduction.

In fact, one expert says that while she would prefer to revise it, if she had to choose between keeping the deduction or getting rid of it, she would rid of the mortgage interest rate deduction.

“The mortgage interest rate deduction is not increasing the pipeline of working and middle-class homeowners,” Redfin Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in an interview with HousingWire. “It is a subsidy incentive that is given to people who itemize, and itemizes tend to be for high-income earners.”

A study the company expects to release latest this week shows households making over $100,000 receive 77% of the benefit from the mortgage interest deduction, while those making over $200,000 receive one third of the benefit.

“If we are at a point where we have to choose what to fund and what not to fund, and what to subsidize and what not, I think our dollar could be better placed helping middle-class families,” Richardson said, pointing out that since 2012, the share of affordable homes available to medium income earners dropped 12 percentage points to 32%. “From a social perspective, I think the money could be used to really help bridge the equity gap in this country.”

Richardson pointed out the time has come to revise the mortgage interest rate deduction.

“An honest assessment of the mortgage interest rate deduction has to deal with the realities of the current market, not the market that was in place four years ago, 10 years ago, but where we are now,” she said. “I think that honest assessment shows we should rethink it.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Mortgage-interest deduction endangered in Trump's tax reform

After 75 years, NAHB rethinks strong stance on the mortgage interest tax deduction

Community lenders stress possible negative impact on mortgage interest deduction in tax reform

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Greenpath Financial Services mourns the Las Vegas death of one of their own

Waters' bill gives power to Fed to shut down megabanks

Hurricanes pull down job growth in September

Wells Fargo CEO apologizes before Congress for accounts scandal

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?