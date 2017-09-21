Real Estate The Ticker Valuations

Home prices in Midwestern states drop in July

Nationally prices continue to increase

September 21, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Across the nation, home prices increased in July, however on region in the Midwest a decrease from the month before, according to the latest House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Home prices increased 0.2% in July from the month before, and rose 6.3% from July 2016, according to the HPI.

The chart below shows home prices continue to reach all new highs, but increases seem to be leveling off slightly.

Click to Enlarge

FHFA HPI

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

But while home prices are increasing across the nation, one region, the West North Central division saw a drop in home prices of 0.5% from June to July. Changes in home prices ranged from this drop to an increase of 0.6% in the Pacific division.

Similarly, the West North Central division saw the lowest annual increase with 4.2%, compared to the Mountain and Pacific divisions which each saw an increase of 8.2% from July 2016.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions:

West North Central: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri

Pacific: Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California

Mountain: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico

