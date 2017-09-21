Home prices in Midwestern states drop in July

Across the nation, home prices increased in July, however on region in the Midwest a decrease from the month before, according to the latest House Price Index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Home prices increased 0.2% in July from the month before, and rose 6.3% from July 2016, according to the HPI.

The chart below shows home prices continue to reach all new highs, but increases seem to be leveling off slightly.

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

But while home prices are increasing across the nation, one region, the West North Central division saw a drop in home prices of 0.5% from June to July. Changes in home prices ranged from this drop to an increase of 0.6% in the Pacific division.

Similarly, the West North Central division saw the lowest annual increase with 4.2%, compared to the Mountain and Pacific divisions which each saw an increase of 8.2% from July 2016.

Here is a list of which states are in each of those divisions: