Investments Lending Real Estate

Fannie Mae increases economic growth predictions for first time in 2017

Forecast increases despite uncertainty following hurricanes

September 15, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Economic and Housing Outlook Economic and Strategic Research Group Fannie Mae GDP
Crystal ball

After the Bureau of Economic Analysis increased the second quarter gross domestic product to 3%, Fannie Mae pushed up its full-year growth forecast for the first time in 2017.

The company increased its growth forecast to 2.2% for 2017, up from its previously forecasted 2%, according to the Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research Group’s September 2017 Economic and Housing Outlook.

“For the first time in 2017, we have increased our full-year growth outlook,” Fannie Mae Chief Economist Doug Duncan said. “The upgrade reflects economic activity gaining momentum at the end of the second quarter, though we see a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the forecast.”

“The list of uncertainties now extends beyond the geopolitical and legislative, as the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will require time to untangle,” Duncan said.

This increase is despite the rising economic uncertainty caused by Hurricane Harvey which hit South Texas and parts of Louisiana and Hurricane Irma, which swept through Florida. Geopolitical and trade uncertainties also pose downside risks to economic growth.

Goldman Sachs recently explained the hurricanes could have a significant downward pull on GDP, but that it would quickly bounce back from the drop.

And Fannie Mae cited similar data, saying while the storms may lead to near-term declines, economic activity will quickly rebound.

“Historically, natural disasters that hit heavily populated areas led to substantial near-term declines in economic activity but meaningful rebounds in subsequent quarters due to rebuilding efforts,” Duncan said. “Thus, economic growth in the second half of 2017 could still average a slightly stronger pace than the first half.”

The group explained the increase is due to greater strength in consumer spending and nonresidential investment in the second quarter as well as investment in business equipment.

Housing, however, saw a rough start to 2017 as existing and new homes sales reached year-to-date lows, and could only continue to decrease.

“Unfortunately, we continue to expect home sales to be flat during the second half of the year compared to the first half due to strong home price appreciation and lean inventories,” Duncan said.

But despite these weaknesses, Fannie expects the Federal Reserve will announce it will begin to taper its balance sheet at its September meeting. And while the ESR Group continues to predict a third rate hike in December, it explained there is a growing possibility the interest rate hike will have to hold off until next year.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Fannie Mae: Economic expansion to slow in second half of 2017

Fannie Mae keeps economic growth projections unchanged despite political tensions

Fannie Mae: Meaningful economic growth appears unlikely in 2017

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Returns from home flipping drop for third consecutive quarter

Hurricanes pull consumer confidence down in early September

New American Funding expands to Silicon Valley

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Fannie, Freddie reform is a 2018 issue

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.