Investments The Ticker

Goldman Sachs: Hurricanes will rock third quarter GDP outlook

Hurricane Harvey becomes one of costliest natural disasters since WWII

September 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS GDP Goldman Sachs Gross Domestic Product Hurricane Harvey
finane concept

The recent natural disasters including Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma could pull down the gross domestic product for the third quarter.

Hurricane Harvey could become one of the most costly natural disasters since World War II as many estimates predicted the damage surpassed that of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, according to the U.S. Economic Analyst: Hurricane Handbook: Natural Disasters and Economic Data report from Goldman Sachs. Hurricane Harvey now stands as the second most severe disaster after Hurricane Katrina.

In a blog, First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming also compared Hurricane Harvey to Katrina, saying it’s hard to estimate how much impact the disaster will have.

“We know, from experience with Katrina, that housing markets respond to supply shocks with fast-rising prices that can be followed by swift corrections,” Fleming writes.

In addition to the lives tragically lost, estimates show the damage could total in the tens of billions of dollars, according to a report, RMBS 2.0 Exposure to Hurricane Harvey Affected Counties, released by Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

GDPAnd just a week after Harvey destroyed South Texas and parts of Louisiana, Hurricane Irma swept through Florida.

Goldman Sachs explained in its report, led by authors Jan Hatzius, Alec Philips and David Mericle, that major natural disasters are associated with a temporary slowdown in most major growth indicators.

“Given potentially sizeable growth effects from Harvey, and with Irma risks now moving to center stage, we are lowering our Q3 GDP tracking estimate by 0.8pp to +2.0%,” Goldman wrote in its report.

However, the report also shows the dips in GDP caused by natural disasters usually see sharper subsequent rebounds. Goldman predicts the hurricanes could reduce GDP by as much as one percentage point.

And while Goldman predicts GDP will drop to 2% during the second quarter, it also predicted this weakness will reverse coarse over the next three quarters, hitting 2.7% in the fourth quarter, 2.5% in the first quarter of 2018 and 2.4% in the second quarter next year.

While an increase from the third quarter’s predicted 2% GDP growth, it is still down from the 3% growth in the second quarter of 2017.

Analysts continue to debate whether President Donald Trump is on track to reach its 4% GDP campaign promise, but this latest development shows it may remain below 3% for at least another year.

And some members of the Federal Reserve are becoming less certain about the possibility of a rate hike in December due to the natural disasters.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Experts revise GDP rates, in different directions

Does fourth quarter GDP foretell a slowdown in home affordability?

Goldman Sachs net income increases 47% in Q3

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Finance industry promises to #neverforget 9/11 attacks

President Trump signs Hurricane Harvey relief bill

Purchase lending hits 10-year high as refis sink to 16-year low

Northwest housing market cools amidst raging wildfire

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made this year's list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.