Land Gorilla integrates with Ellie Mae’s mortgage solution

September 1, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Land Gorilla, a construction loan management software provider, announced its software is now available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one management solution.

The integration allows Encompass customers to manage aspects of renovation, construction-only and construction-to-perm loan types. Lenders will now be able to access Land Gorilla’s Construction Loan Manager draw management, servicing system and compliance tools directly through Encompass to improve workflow and efficiency post-closing.

Land Gorilla will offer construction loan management solutions to mitigate risk and improve construction loan management workflow. Ellie Mae’s Encompass management solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with Ellie Mae,” Land Gorilla CEO Sean Faries said. “Our secure integration with Encompass enables lenders to effortlessly integrate with the most powerful construction loan management tools available.”

“Our goal is to help our customers manage the inherent risk associated with construction lending, and bringing our solution to Ellie Mae’s Encompass solution will provide the much-needed tools and support necessary for success,” Faries said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

