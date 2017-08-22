Investments Lending

Senior execs at Vanguard Funding accused of embezzling $8.9 million

Three execs charged with using warehouse loans for personal expenses

August 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS New York New York banking New york mortgage lending New York real estate Vanguard Funding Warehouse Warehouse lending Warehouse line of credit
Scales of justice with gavel

Three senior executives at a New York mortgage lender were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misappropriating $9 million from warehouse lines of credit meant to be used to fund mortgages.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, Edward Bohm, Edward Sypher, Jr., and Matthew Voss, who are senior executives at Vanguard Funding, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud for allegedly misusing the warehouse funds to pay for personal expenses and compensation.

The government also alleges that the execs used the money to repay earlier fraudulently obtained loans.  

Per the complaint, which was unsealed on Tuesday, Voss is Vanguard’s chief operating officer, Sypher is the company’s chief financial officer, and Bohm is the president of sales.

The complaint states that between August 2016 and March 2017, Voss, Sypher and Bohm engaged in a scheme where they obtained warehouse lines of credit from various lenders, including Santander Bank, Bankunited, and Northpointe Bank, which were supposed to be used to fund mortgages for the Vanguard’s customers.

But instead of funding others’ mortgages, Voss, Sypher and Bohm allegedly used the money from the warehouse lenders to pay personal expenses and compensation and to pay off loans they had previously obtained with fraudulent loan submissions for improper purposes.

According to Vanguard’s website, the company is based in Long Island, New York and is licensed to loan in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

According to the complaint, an agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that Bohm and Sypher were both recorded discussing their roles in the scheme.

In one recording, Bohm said that the trio would avoid criminal charges because the targets of their scheme were lenders, not the public. “At the end of the day, the s--- we did wasn't to the public,” Bohm is alleged to have said in the recording.

Additionally, Sypher was recorded during a meeting in the Vanguard offices this year stating that his role in the company meant that he would be not be charged if the alleged scheme was uncovered.

“I’m a W-2 employee. I don’t pull strings in this f------ thing,” Sypher allegedly said.

During that same meeting, Sypher allegedly told a co-conspirator: “You and I never had any communication on any of this s---. Ever. Ever. Okay? Outside of the normal course of business. None. So, we're not going to f------ jail.”

According to the complaint, investigators have identified $8.9 million of fraudulently obtained, and subsequently misused, loans thus far.

“As alleged, the defendants sought short-term loans from financial institutions that served as a repository for lenders,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said.

“They then allegedly took the money, which is typically intended for borrowers looking to purchase a home, and used it for their own personal gain,” Sweeney continued. “Today’s charges are proof of our continued determination to root out those whose business practices attempt to harm the financial integrity of banks and financial institutions that facilitate homeownership.”

If convicted, Voss, Sypher and Bohm face a statutory maximum of 30 years' imprisonment for bank fraud conspiracy and 20 years’ imprisonment for wire fraud conspiracy.

“As alleged, the defendants – executives of a mortgage lender – defrauded banks into lending them money by stating that the money would fund new mortgages or refinance existing ones,” Bridget Rohde, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said. “We will continue to address dishonesty in the mortgage industry whether the victims are financial institutions, investors, or homeowners, as it ultimately hurts all of us as a community.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

SEC accuses Michigan pastor of leading $6.7 million real estate fraud scheme

Chicago mortgage originator accused of bilking elderly homeowners out of $7 million

Lawsuit alleges former LandCastle Title CEO embezzled $30 million

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

CoreLogic's preview of HMDA data shows how good 2016 was for mortgages

Arvest Bank to acquire Bear State Bank in $391 million deal

Yahoo to pay $5.5 million for botched billion-dollar bracket contest with Quicken Loans

New bill could bring tax relief to renters struggling with affordability

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?