Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Interest rates drop for second consecutive week

Could fall again next week in reaction to FOMC announcement

July 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 15-year FRM 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage Freddie Mac mortgage rates Treasury yields
Red house graph down

Wednesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee elected to hold off on an interest rate hike, however that decision has yet to impact mortgage rates.

“The 10-year Treasury yield rose five basis points this week while the 30-year mortgage rate dropped four basis points to 3.92%,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

Click to Enlarge

7-27-17

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.92% for the week ending July 27, 2017. This is down from last week’s 3.96% but up from 3.48% last year.

The 15-year FRM also decreased, hitting 3.2%, down from 3.23% last week but up from 2.78% last year.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage dropped to 3.18%. This is down from last week’s 3.21% but up from 2.78% last year.

“Mortgage rates in next week’s survey would depend on how the market reacts to the Fed’s balance sheet unwinding announcement,” Becketti said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates see second consecutive week of major declines

Freddie Mac: 30-year mortgage rate drops for second consecutive week

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates increase for first time in weeks

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Millennials drive up homeownership rate in Q2

Lack of housing inventory holding back new home sales

Fed elects to hold off on interest rate hike

New home sales continue upward course in June

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.