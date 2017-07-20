Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Economic uncertainty pushes mortgage rates lower

Fall below 4% mark once again

July 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
low rates

As the market becomes less certain about the current state of the economy, mortgage rates inched lower, once again falling below the 4% mark.

“Continued economic uncertainty and weak inflation data pushed rates lower this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points this week.”

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.96% for the week ending July 20, 2017. This is down from last week when it averaged 4.03%, but still up from last year’s 3.45%.

The 15-year FRM also decreased, falling to 3.23% from last week’s 3.29%. The 15-year mortgage was also up from last year’s level of 2.75%.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage also decreased, falling seven basis points from last week’s 3.28% to 3.21% this week. This is up from 2.78% last year.

“The 30-year mortgage rate moved with Treasury yields, dropping seven basis points to 3.96%,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

