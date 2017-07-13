Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates top 4% for first time since May

Investments Lending The Ticker

July 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates surpassed the psychological 4% mark for the first time since May as it increased seven basis points.

“After fully absorbing the sharp increases in Treasury yields over the past couple of weeks, the 30-year mortgage rate has cleared the psychologically important 4% mark for the first time since May,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.03% for the week ending July 13, 2017. This is an increase from last week’s 3.96% and last year’s 3.42%.

The 15-year FRM also increased, hitting 3.29% this week. That’s up from 3.22% last week and 2.72% last year.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage increased to 3.28%, up from 3.21% last week and 2.76% last year.

“Today’s survey rate stands at 4.03%, up seven basis points from last week,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

