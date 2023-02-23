2022 Rising Star honoree on brand strategy

The HousingWire award spotlight series highlights the individuals and organizations that have been recognized through our Editors’ Choice Awards. Nominations for HousingWire’s 2023 HW Rising Stars are open now through Friday, February 24, 2023. Click here to nominate someone from your organization today.

A successful marketing strategy is essential in an environment of fierce competition among global real estate companies. Two vital components of a marketing strategy remain a clear company story and the ability to generate engaging content.

“Everything we create, from campaigns to assets, is designed to be localized while keeping the brand’s integrity intact,” said Katelyn Castellano, senior vice president of marketing, Americas at Engel & Völkers. “Explaining the ‘why’ behind our brand guidelines is important to ensure that the brand continues to grow and strengthen v.s. grown and diminish in value.”

Castellano was honored as a 2022 Emerging Leader — which is now a part of HousingWire’s Rising Stars award — for her work solidifying and articulating the value of the global luxury brand. She built value through strategy, partnerships and content, gaining customer and industry recognition to support the growing network of real estate professionals throughout the America.

HousingWire reached out to Castellano to learn more about her career trajectory and what her marketing team is doing to continue to elevate Engel & Völkers.

HousingWire: As you think about your career, what moments and experiences prepared you for this current housing market?

Katelyn Castellano: The people around me. When I look at many of the top professionals at Engel & Völkers, their success stories came out of times when others shied away from adversity and they met it head on. The respect for our license partners and advisors is what drives me personally — our team is part of their team. Especially in times of uncertainty or when someone needs you most, you show up. That’s what we do as a brand. That’s the Engel & Völkers way.

HW: The world of real estate is competitive, particularly in the global luxury real estate space. What has been your most successful tactic in strengthening the Engel & Völkers brand and gaining market share?

Our advisors are true Engel & Völkers ambassadors and realize its value, so they keep each other accountable and use the brand proudly.

HW: Engel & Völkers prides itself on being a “brand that listens.” What are you hearing from clients and/or real estate agents right now and how does this inform your brand strategy?

KC: From a marketing perspective, our advisors want to make sure they are doing everything as efficiently as possible and getting more content, marketing assets and education to help them differentiate and elevate themselves in their market. Our core 2023 initiatives have remained the same, but the types of content and education we are creating has shifted based on market trends.

HW: What are you most excited about in 2023?

KC: Our global brand refinement and new digital experience launch. These are both game-changers for us and our network.