15 mortgage tech providers make the Inc. 5000 list

Sixteen companies offering mortgage tech solutions made the Inc. 5000 rankings released today, with several repeat winners. The program ranks the fastest-growing companies based on a three-year average.

The list of mortgage solutions providers on the list was topped by Maxwell, a mortgage solutions platform designed for America’s local lenders, at No. 164. The company, which has been recognized as part of HousingWire’s Tech100 for several years, saw growth of 3137%. Last year, Maxwell placed 154 on the Inc. list with a three-year average of 2752% growth.

Notarize, which offers an all-in-one workflow to complete remote notarizations as part of the eClosing process, jumped to second in this category from third last year. The company came in at No. 167 with 3064% growth, after 3,645% last year.

Morty, a platform that lets homebuyers shop lenders to compare and lock in mortgage interest rates, ranked No. 363 on the Inc. list, with 1624% growth. This is the first year the company, which was launched in 2016, has made the Inc. list.

LenderClose, No. 564, averaged growth of 1117%, and Sales Boomerang, which grew 888% and landed at No. 708, round out the top-five mortgage solutions providers on the list. Sales Boomerang was No. 101 last year with average growth of 3,882%.

The complete list of the fastest growing Mortgage Tech companies on the Inc. 5000 list are below: