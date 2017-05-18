Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rate decrease expected to continue

Next week could show more substantial declines

May 18, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 15-year FRM 30-year mortgage rate Freddie Mac mortgage rates Treasury yields
Red house graph down

Mortgage rates fell slightly, but remained above the 4% mark, and are expected to see more substantial losses next week.

“The 30-year mortgage rate fell three basis points this week to 4.02%,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “However, this week’s survey closed prior to Wednesday’s flight to quality.”

Wednesday, turmoil in Washington over President Donald Trump’s alleged FBI scandals sent the Dow Jones Industrial average, and the 10-year Treasury, plummeting.

This chart shows the movement of mortgaged rates over the past year.

Click to Enlarge

rates

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped slightly to 4.02% for the week ending May 18, 2017. This is down from last week’s 4.05% but up from last year’s 3.58%.

The 15-year FRM also decreased slightly to 3.27%, down from 3.29% last week, but still up from 2.81% last year.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage slipped to 3.13%. This is a decrease from last week’s 3.14% but remains higher than 2.8% last year.

“The delayed impact of the associated decline in Treasury yields may push mortgage rates lower in next week’s survey,” Becketti said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates continue upward trend

Freddie Mac: Mixed jobs report sends mortgage rates tumbling

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates break holding pattern, decrease

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

NAR: Existing home sales will see best year since 2006

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Expect GSEs to continue paying dividend

TransUnion: Americans will stop paying mortgage before car payment, other loans

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to address Senate Banking Committee on GSE reform

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 