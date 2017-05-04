Investments Lending Servicing The Ticker

Nationstar revenues plummet in first quarter

Net income barely breaks even

May 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Earnings Mr. Cooper Nationstar Net income Revenue servicing
money squeezed

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings released its first quarter earnings Thursday which came in significantly lower than the fourth quarter.

The company reported a net income of just $2 million or $0.02 per diluted share, down substantially from $198 million in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, Nationstar reported earnings of $29 million for the first quarter, or $0.30 per share.

Total revenues also plummeted, hitting $427 million in the first quarter. This is down from $789 million in the fourth quarter.

The servicing segment of the company, however, performed better than the fourth quarter with an adjusted pretax income of $65 million, up from the fourth quarter’s $58 million. In fact, while significantly lower than last quarter’s $528 million, servicing still lead the company’s revenues in the first quarter with $200 million. This is compared to just $141 million from originations.

“In the quarter, servicing delivered solid operational results with 5.6 basis points in profitability,” Nationstar Chairman and CEO Jay Bray said. “In addition, we right-sized the originations segment to operate efficiently in the current interest rate environment and made significant progress with Xome that we expect will drive enhanced earnings as we enter the second quarter.”

“Looking forward, we believe we have significant growth prospects across all three segments and we continue to evaluate additional ways to increase shareholder value under our new Mr. Cooper brand,” Bray said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Nationstar revenue increases 45% in Q4

Stonegate Mortgage sees 555% increase in revenues in first quarter

Bank of America net income soars 40% in first quarter

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Think your 6-digit salary is enough to live in San Francisco?

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hover near 4% mark

Stonegate Mortgage sees 555% increase in revenues in first quarter

Seriously delinquent mortgages drop by 1.2 million homes annually

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
May 2017

Secondary market forecast

About a week before the November 2016 election, the U.S. Treasury market started to move lower. The cause of this increase in yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was not fear of an interest rate hike by the Federal Open Market Committee or the specter of higher inflation. No, the outlier event that shook the financial world out of years of torpor was a commercial real estate developer named Donald John Trump.

Commentary

Reimagining mortgages from a consumer perspective

Andy Pollock
Andy Pollock
 Lending
The time has come for internal workflows to be reimagined or all we’ll end up with is a shiny new chassis with a traditional, manual, cobbled-together process under the hood. I’m talking about the elements that make or break a mortgage transaction, such as valuations, investor requirements and reviews, compliance, surprises at the closing table, paper-based payment systems, onboarding, and the list goes on and on. 