Investments Lending Servicing

Nationstar revenue increases 45% in Q4

Net income increases nearly 500%

February 22, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 4Q earnings Earnings earnings per share Mr. Cooper Nationstar Net income Revenue
money chart

Wednesday Nationstar Mortgage, or should I say Mr. Cooper?, reported revenues significantly above last quarter and even last year.

The quarterly net income hit $198 million in the fourth quarter, or $2.01 per diluted share, up from just $0.46 last quarter. This is adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, $0.07 less than expectations.

The company’s revenue, on the other hand, did not disappoint, increasing over 45.5% from last quarter’s $542 million to $789 million in the fourth quarter. This is up 37% from last year’s revenue.

This comes just after Nationstar announced last quarter its servicing portfolio grew to its largest point in the company’s history.

Nationstar’s interest income also increased from the third quarter’s $103 million to $112 million in the fourth quarter.  In fact, net income increased nearly 500% from last quarter’s $42 million to $198 million in the fourth quarter.

“Nationstar had an incredible year of success in 2016,” Nationstar Chairman and CEO Jay Bray said. “We increased servicing profitability bps over 87% while ending the year with a record 2.9 million customers.”

“We enter 2017 with solid momentum and the opportunity to welcome almost 1 million new customers to our servicing platform as we continue on our journey to reinvent the mortgage experience for the customer and enhance our leadership role in residential servicing,” Bray said.

Reprints

Related Articles

SunTrust sees strong mortgage growth in Q3

JPMorgan Chase beats 3Q16 revenue expectations

New mortgage product increases Ally Financial net income in Q4

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

BurkeyLoan to offer 120% LTV mortgage that also pays student loans

Existing home sales increase to fastest pace in a decade

Here are the top 10 states with the highest mortgages rates

Hawkish Fed official comfortable with raising rates in current economy

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.