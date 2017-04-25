Real Estate Valuations

New home sales soar above market expectations

Increased over 15% from last year

April 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
construction

New home sales soared in March, beating out experts’ expectations, but new homes for sale dropped, according to the report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sales of new single-family homes in March 2017 came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 621,000, according to the report. This is an increase of 5.8% from February’s 587,000 and is 15.6% higher than March 2016’s 537,000 sales.

“New home sales increased to an annualized rate of 621k, well above the Street expectations of 587k,” iServe Residential Lending director of capital markets Brent Nyitray wrote in a note to his clients. “New Home Sales is a notoriously volatile number, but it looks like the spring selling season is off to a good start.”

The median sales price of new homes sold in March increased to $315,100, up from $296,200 in February.

The Case-Shiller report released Tuesday shows the market continues to see home prices rise, and prices of all homes rose to a new high in February.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new homes for sale at the end of March increased slightly to 268,000, up slightly from 266,000 in February. However, with the higher rate of homes sold, this represents a 5.2-month supply at the current sales rate, down from last month’s 5.4-month supply.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 