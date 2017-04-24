New American Funding expands footprint in Chicago

New American Funding, a California-based mortgage lender, is expanding its territory in Chicago with its newest branch opening.

The new branch’s grand opening is set for six months out at 55 Shuman Blvd., suite 178 in Naperville, Illinois. It will celebrate its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 6:00.

The new branch will be a full-service location which caters to the residential mortgage needs. It will offer both purchase and refinance options to the Chicago metropolitan housing market.

And as it turns out, this branch has been in the company’s plans for a little while.

“We’re thrilled because this location has been long awaited,” said Hamid Hamrah, New American regional vice president.

Jose Rincon, a loan originated who ranks No. 24 on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list, will serve as manager of the Naperville branch.

“We’re excited to be a part of New American Funding’s expansion in the Chicagoland area,” Rincon said.

This branch will now join the company’s four other Illinois locations in Oak Brook, Edwardsville, Godfrey and Swansea.