Breaking News

  • Case-Shiller: Home prices hit fourth consecutive all-time high

    Home prices increased to a new high for the fourth consecutive month, according to the Case-Shiller index. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ chairman explains the state of the housing market, and how rising home prices fall in line with the nation’s home sales, housing inventory and other factors. Click the headline to read more.

Lending The Ticker

New American Funding expands footprint in Chicago

Grand opening scheduled for Thursday

April 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Branch opening Chicago grand opening Naperville New American Funding ribbon cutting
Chicago skyline at night

New American Funding, a California-based mortgage lender, is expanding its territory in Chicago with its newest branch opening.

The new branch’s grand opening is set for six months out at 55 Shuman Blvd., suite 178 in Naperville, Illinois. It will celebrate its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 6:00.

The new branch will be a full-service location which caters to the residential mortgage needs. It will offer both purchase and refinance options to the Chicago metropolitan housing market.

And as it turns out, this branch has been in the company’s plans for a little while.

“We’re thrilled because this location has been long awaited,” said Hamid Hamrah, New American regional vice president.

Jose Rincon, a loan originated who ranks No. 24 on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators list, will serve as manager of the Naperville branch.

“We’re excited to be a part of New American Funding’s expansion in the Chicagoland area,” Rincon said.

This branch will now join the company’s four other Illinois locations in Oak Brook, Edwardsville, Godfrey and Swansea.

Reprints

Related Articles

New American Funding expands in Midwest

New American Funding expands in Arizona

New American Funding expands to Oregon

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Case-Shiller: Home prices hit fourth consecutive all-time high

First American: Home affordability slips in February

[Charts] Black Knight: Home prices hit new peak in February

House committee considers bill to open records at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 