Here's some good news about the mortgage industry

Don’t get me wrong — there’s plenty of good news in the mortgage industry right now. Between rising home prices, positive consumer sentiment and low rates despite a rate hike, it’s a pretty positive time in our business.

But we’re especially glad to celebrate the amazing achievements and good works of the people and companies in our space, which is why we launched our Kudos section.

In the latest installment, we recognize milestones for LRES, Bestborn Business Solutions, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Ernst Publishing Co.

We also applaud Shamrock Financial for their award as one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Another award winner? Colonial Savings, which received a five-star rating from Bauer Financial for the 22nd consecutive quarter.

Meanwhile, Adkins Capital Management launched a cloud-based residential real estate analysis software app and Alight Mortgage Lending signed Golden Empire Mortgage as a new customer.

Perhaps the most smile worthy recognition goes to the companies in our giving back section, NewDay USA, Independent Settlement Services, Network Funding and ReverseVision.

The employees of these companies made a real difference for the children of wounded veterans, children and families in need, and those who are hungry. Read all about these companies here.

Want to tell us about your company’s achievements? Here’s how to let us know.