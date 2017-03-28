Kudos: celebrating milestones, launches and awards in the mortgage industry

Our KUDOS section lets us celebrate the achievements of those in the mortgage industry as they grow, give and achieve.

MILESTONES

• Leading Real Estate Companies of the World added 49 real estate firms in 21 countries to its network in 2016, increasing its coverage to more than 550 firms in 60 countries. The real estate community generates more than 30,000 referrals annuals for its members.

• LRES assisted in mitigating and preventing approximately 1,000 possible HOA foreclosures in 2016, which the company attributed to its improvements in its proprietary HOA Solutions platform, which allows LRES’ HOA Solutions department to run more efficiently and enables earlier detection of HOA liens.

• Bestborn Business Solutions, developer of Loan Vision, added 24 customers in 2016 to pass the 50-customer mark for the first time, and has relocated to a new headquarters to accommodate additional staff. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

• Ernst Publishing Co. completed more than 250 million fee calculations in 2016, up from 150 million fee calculations the company has been providing for the past several years. The company also updated more than 6,062 data points in its patented closing cost fee engine last year, which represents almost two fee or data changes for every recording jurisdiction in the country.

AWARDS

• For the third year in a row, Rhode Island-based Shamrock Financial won one of the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award. Handed out by the National Association for Business Resources, the competition acknowledges those businesses across the country that display their devotion to excellence in both their human resource principles and employee betterment programs.

• In January, Colonial Savings received a five-star rating from BauerFinancial for the 22nd consecutive quarter. The Fort Worth, Texas-based bank was commended for maintaining a strong capital position while fulfilling its commitment to solving the financial needs of the communities it serves.

LAUNCHES

Adkins Capital Management, a digital start-up company, launched a cloud-based residential real estate analysis software application to help prospective homebuyers. The Adkins Residential Home Valuation Analyzer is an Internet-based real estate analysis software that can help determine the level of under- or over-pricing of homes in a given community.

SIGNINGS

In January, Alight Mortgage Lending signed Golden Empire Mortgage as a customer.

GIVING BACK

• NewDay USA, a nationwide VA mortgage lender, presented children of fallen veterans with academic scholarships to distinguished military high schools. The scholarships were awarded during the halftime of the 2016 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland in December. The NewDay USA Foundation provides scholarships to children of fallen or severely wounded veterans, and those whose families have endured multiple, extended deployments. Since the inception of these scholarships in 2013, the foundation has committed approximately $1.2 million in scholarship funds to children attending select military high schools.

• Independent Settlement Services collected toys for 75 children during December as part of the Salvation Army’s Treasures for Children program, which provides toys for families who come to their attention too late to qualify for the Angel Tree program. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ISS delivers real estate information solutions in all 50 states.

• Through Network Funding’s The Giving Network, a group of Network Funding employees and partners raised $5,000 to donate to Habitat for Humanity and also helped build the walls to a house for a family in need. The company is based in Houston, Texas, and has been operating since 1998.

• Twenty employees from ReverseVision teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank in January to help local residents in need. The employees spent a day of service at the food bank’s 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Miramar, California, checking expiration dates, inspecting donated food for quality, assembling 766 boxes of food for the Senior Food Program and packaging 2,500 pounds of potatoes for distribution.