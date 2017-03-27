Fifth Third Bank names Matthew Jauchius chief marketing officer

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that Matthew Jauchius has been named to the role of executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Jauchius will oversee marketing and customer experience and will report to Chief Strategy Officer Tim Spence.

"Matt brings deep expertise from his long career that included marketing services in two very different industries,” said Greg Carmichael, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “He also possesses a strong strategy background, including his work in management consulting.”

Prior to joining the Cincinnati-based bank, Jauchius served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Hertz Global Holdings Inc., a position he has held since 2015. Before joining Hertz, Jauchius served as chief marketing officer for Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company from 2010 to 2015. Jauchius’ background also includes eight years of consulting in the industrial automotive and financial services industries with McKinsey & Company. Jauchius began his career with Ernst & Young and Bank One in audit and strategy positions.

“Matt has established a great track record for developing and managing differentiated brands and strengthening the customer experience. We will welcome his global leadership across our marketing and customer experience functions,” Spence added.