From HW Magazine
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Wipro Gallagher Solutions
End-to-end point-of-sale system automates compliance
Wipro Gallagher Solutions
LENDING
This company created an end-to-end point-of-sale system and loan origination system, NetOxygen. It will guide users through the entire origination lifecycle and automates compliance at every step, maximizing productivity. NetOxgen’s flexible architecture improves customer experience by allowing lenders to define business rules and customer-driven workflow, integrate with proprietary and third-party digital extensions, and roll-out new business processes. It creates lending operations from lead management and point-of-sale through closing, post-closing and secondary marketing.