2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Wipro Gallagher Solutions

End-to-end point-of-sale system automates compliance

March 1, 2017
LENDING

This company created an end-to-end point-of-sale system and loan origination system, NetOxygen. It will guide users through the entire origination lifecycle and automates compliance at every step, maximizing productivity. NetOxgen’s flexible architecture improves customer experience by allowing lenders to define business rules and customer-driven workflow, integrate with proprietary and third-party digital extensions, and roll-out new business processes. It creates lending operations from lead management and point-of-sale through closing, post-closing and secondary marketing.

wipro.com

Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.