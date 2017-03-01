Investments Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortech

Mortgage-specific tools to help streamline operations

March 1, 2017
Mortech, a Zillow Group business, provides mortgage specific tools to help streamline operations and reduce hardware costs for its thousands of users.

Tools include Mortech’s Marksman solution, which equips loan officers with company-branded marketing materials to keep their brand and pricing quotes in front of the prospect until closing.

Mortech also has a Secondary Desk solution, which is designed to automate a mortgage institution’s secondary desk and increase the efficiency of the desk manager’s day-to-day operations, providing features such as LOS integration, a detailed view of lock pipelines and historical pricing data of locked loans.

Mortech’s software is used by thousands of loan officers and the company processes millions of loan pricing requests each year. 

mortech.com

 

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.