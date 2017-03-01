2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Mortech

Mortech

LENDING, INVESTMENTS

Mortech, a Zillow Group business, provides mortgage specific tools to help streamline operations and reduce hardware costs for its thousands of users.

Tools include Mortech’s Marksman solution, which equips loan officers with company-branded marketing materials to keep their brand and pricing quotes in front of the prospect until closing.

Mortech also has a Secondary Desk solution, which is designed to automate a mortgage institution’s secondary desk and increase the efficiency of the desk manager’s day-to-day operations, providing features such as LOS integration, a detailed view of lock pipelines and historical pricing data of locked loans.

Mortech’s software is used by thousands of loan officers and the company processes millions of loan pricing requests each year.

mortech.com