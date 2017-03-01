Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications rise after two weeks of declines

Includes adjustment for Presidents’ Day holiday

March 1, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS MBA Mortgage Application Mortgage Bankers Association Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
House

Mortgage applications rose 5.8% from one week earlier after two weeks of declines, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 24, 2017.

It’s important to note that this week’s results included an adjustment for the Presidents’ Day holiday, which fell on Feb. 20.

Mortgage applications managed to increase despite the share of refinance applications reaching a record low as interest rates remain above 4%.

Once again, the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 45.1% of total applications, marking its lowest level since November 2008. This is down from 46.2% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity remained unchanged at 7.3% of total applications.

The Refinance Index increased 5% from the previous week to its highest level since December 2016, wile the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 7% from one week earlier.

Looking at the different product options, the Federal Housing Administration’s share of total applications increased to 12.3% from 11.6% the week prior.

The Veteran Affairs' share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 12.1% the week prior, while the United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications remained frozen at 0.9%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to 4.30% from 4.36%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) decreased to 4.23% from 4.29%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 4.07% from 4.14%, as the average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 3.51% from 3.56%. 

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage applications swing back down

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, decrease

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate falls two weeks straight

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

10 best and worst markets for first-time homebuyers right now

[Watch] Hensarling: Dodd-Frank reform is a this-year priority

Wells Fargo commits $60B lending goal toward African American Homeownership

Bank fights for stake in PHH case to battle CFPB authority

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.