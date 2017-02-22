Lending The Ticker

MBA: Mortgage applications continue to decline

Refinance demand drops to another record low

February 22, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Mortgage Bankers Association purchase applications refinance applications Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
houses

This week’s mortgage application data looked similar to the previous week’s report as applications fell once again due to a drop in refinance demand.        

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 17, mortgage applications dropped 2% from one week earlier.

Broken up, the Refinance Index decreased 1% from the previous week to the lowest level since January 2017, while the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% from one week earlier to the lowest level since November 2016.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 46.2% of total applications, which is the lowest level since November 2008. This is compared to 46.9% of total applications in the previous report, which was the lowest level since June 2009.

The adjustable-rate mortgage share of activity decreased to 7.3% of total applications.

The Federal Housing Administration share of total applications slightly dropped to 11.6% from 11.9% the week prior, as the United States Department of Agriculture’s share of total applications decreased to 0.9% from 1.0% the week prior. The Veteran Affairs share of total applications increased to 12.1% from 11.8% the week prior.

As for mortgage products, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) increased to 4.36% from 4.32%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to 4.29% from 4.28%.

Similarly, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 4.14% from 4.12%.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.56% from 3.55%.

And posting the only decline, the average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 3.31% from 3.34%.

Reprints

Related Articles

MBA: Mortgage applications reverse course, decrease

MBA: Mortgage applications barely move

MBA: Mortgage applications swing back down

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Can this small Texas bank jump in on PHH's fight with the CFPB?

Home Depot beats earnings estimates as revenue surges to $22B

Mortgage defaults slightly rise, but no need to be concerned

What will come first: July 2018 or new plans for the CFPB?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.