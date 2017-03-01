2017 HW Tech100 Winner: LoanLogics

LoanLogics

LENDING, SERVICING, INVESTMENTS

LoanLogics provides solutions to lenders, servicers, insurers, and investors that want to improve the loan quality, performance, and reliability during the loan lifecycle.

The LoanHD Loan Quality Management platform provides real-time, highly automated mortgage quality control, reducing costs and potentially doubling productivity when compared to manual internal audits or other third party audit services.

Another offering, the LoanHD Loan Performance Management platform, is an intuitive loan portfolio management tool that aggregates data services and analytic models to gauge and monitor portfolio performance, including analyzing borrower credit and collateral health.

LoanHD incorporates dashboards and visual data displays to assess exposure to risk or surface opportunity, starting at the portfolio level with access to loan-level details.

loanlogics.com