Investments Lending Servicing
From HW Magazine

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: LoanLogics

Provides automated mortgage quality control to reduce costs

March 1, 2017
KEYWORDS HW TECH100 LoanLogics
Purple technology data internet

Tech100 2

LoanLogics

 

LENDING, SERVICING, INVESTMENTS

LoanLogics provides solutions to lenders, servicers, insurers, and investors that want to improve the loan quality, performance, and reliability during the loan lifecycle.

The LoanHD Loan Quality Management platform provides real-time, highly automated mortgage quality control, reducing costs and potentially doubling productivity when compared to manual internal audits or other third party audit services.

Another offering, the LoanHD Loan Performance Management platform, is an intuitive loan portfolio management tool that aggregates data services and analytic models to gauge and monitor portfolio performance, including analyzing borrower credit and collateral health.

LoanHD incorporates dashboards and visual data displays to assess exposure to risk or surface opportunity, starting at the portfolio level with access to loan-level details.

loanlogics.com

 

Reprints

Related Articles

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Sapiens DECISION

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Land Gorilla

2017 HW Tech100 Winner: ReverseVision

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
March 2017

The 2017 HW Tech100

The mortgage industry is leveraging technology like never before, streamlining processes across the spectrum of lending, servicing, investing and real estate. The combination of regulatory pressure and consumer expectations have set a high standard for efficiency and transparency, requiring a significant investment of time, money and talent to hit the right notes for both.

Feature

How consumer demand is fueling a mortgage transformation

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 InvestmentsLendingReal EstateServicing
Ironically, the monkey on the mortgage industry’s back for the past 10 years — increasing regulation — is the very thing that forced companies to find efficiencies in every part of the process, which serves them well as they look to engage tech-savvy consumers. Even as the enforcement of some of those regulations is now in question, the long-lasting benefits of investing in automation will stand. 

Commentary

Three tech trends that will transform mortgage lending

Colin Mease
Colin Mease
 Lending
Mortgage banks have traditionally been slow to embrace new technologies, and while the technology that has improved efficiency, security and customer experience in a multitude of other industries (transportation, education and retail, to name a few) is finding its way into the loan production process, a lot of opportunity still exists in other stages of the mortgage life cycle.