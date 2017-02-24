Teresa Bryce Bazemore to step down as Radian Guaranty president

Radian Guaranty President Teresa Bryce Bazemore (pictured below) announced she plans to retire at the end of April after 10 years at the mortgage insurance company.

As president, Bazemore was responsible for all domestic and international mortgage insurance business operations.

In a note to employees, S.A. Ibrahim, Radian’s CEO, said, “Teresa has decided that now is the right time for her to consider new opportunities and challenges. For so many of us, Teresa has been an incredibly important part of the Radian community, both personally and professionally, and we cannot thank her enough for all she’s accomplished during her time here.”

Ibrahim went on to note that Bazemore was one of the first people he recruited to join the Radian team after he came aboard in 2005 and was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Bazemore joined the company in 2006 as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, taking over as chief risk officer not too long after.

She was eventually appointed to the role of president in 2008, where she has helped double market share and attract new customers over the last nine years.

“I truly believe in the company’s exciting future and know that some of Radian’s best days lie ahead. I want to thank Teresa for all that she’s done for Radian, and wish her the very best for the next chapter of her life,” Ibrahim concluded.

Radian Guaranty Inc. is Radian Group Inc.’s principal mortgage insurance subsidiary.