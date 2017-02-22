Investments Lending

B. Riley Financial acquiring FBR & Co. in $160 million deal

Combined firm will provide research coverage for 600 companies

February 22, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS B. Riley Financial FBR FBR & CO financial analyst Financial analysts
money

B. Riley Financial, a financial services firm, announced Wednesday that it is acquiring FBR & Co., an investment banking and brokerage firm, in a deal that values FBR at $160.1 million.

The deal is a stock-for-stock merger agreement, under which FBR shareholders will receive .671 shares of B. Riley common stock and an anticipated pre-closing cash dividend of $8.50 per share, assuming sufficient funds are available for distribution, the companies said.

Additionally, FBR is required to deliver a minimum of $33.5 million of cash to B. Riley Financial at the closing of the deal.

Under the terms of the deal, FBR’s chairman and CEO, Richard Hendrix, will take over as CEO of the combined investment banking and brokerage businesses, which operate as a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

Readers of HousingWire will be familiar with FBR, as the company’s financial analysis is often featured on the site.

According to the companies, FBR's banking and brokerage businesses “strategically align” with B. Riley's current operations thanks to a limited overlap of clients, coverage and capital raising activities.

The companies said that the deal “further diversifies” the business of B. Riley Financial and adds FBR’s “market leading initial equity franchise” to B. Riley’s operations.

“B. Riley Financial and FBR combined will become a clear leader in small cap investment banking and brokerage in the U.S. with 600 names under research coverage,” the companies noted in a release.

Additionally, the companies noted that the deal will allow for expanded geographic reach with significant operations on both the East and West coasts.

“FBR's leadership in investment banking and its sector coverage, combined with minimal overlap on our existing brokerage business, makes this a very powerful combination for our clients,” said Bryant Riley, Chairman and CEO of B. Riley Financial.

“This merger with FBR represents a great strategic and cultural fit for B. Riley with strong franchises in areas complementary to our existing businesses,” Riley continued. “The combined firm will enjoy an increased capital base as well as meaningful revenue and expense synergies.”

Hendrix also noted the upside the deal brings for both companies.

“Merging with B. Riley creates a market leader in investment banking and brokerage services. We benefit by becoming an important component of a broader and more diversified financial services company led by like-minded and trusted professionals. Together we can scale and strengthen our business,” Hendrix said.

“Our organizations are fueled by employees who are highly knowledgeable and have an in-depth understanding of their clients and industries,” Hendrix added. “Both organizations benefit from long-standing relationships with investors and deep client ties. We look forward to working with the entire B. Riley team to maximize the value we can deliver to clients and shareholders with this combination.”

The companies said that the deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2017.

Reprints

Related Articles

FBR: We're bullish on Flagstar-Stearns Lending correspondent lending deal

FBR: Mortgage market booms, will push $2 trillion in 2016

FBR: Mortgage lending set for best quarter since 2007

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Ocwen expects another loss in 2017 thanks to NYDFS, CFPB regulatory issues

Ocwen falls back into the red in Q4, but results are much better than last year

Want to be on the cover of HousingWire Magazine? Here's your chance

Texas housing is now hotter than ever

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.