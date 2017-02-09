Lending The Ticker

Here's a snapshot of the CFPB’s monthly mortgage complaints

Two charts show state of mortgage complaints

February 9, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Consumer Financial Protection Bureau monthly complaint snapshot mortgage monthly complaint snapshot
folder paperwork

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau highlighted mortgage complaints in its latest monthly complaint snapshot, which is the second most-complained-about product by consumers, with approximately 260,500 mortgage complaints filed since July 21, 2011.

Mortgages might be the second most-complained-about product by consumers, but it is the largest consumer financial market in the world, coming in at a value of more than $10 trillion.

This year alone, the CFPB handled approximately 1,080,700 consumer complaints across all products nationwide; approximately 260,500 of those were mortgage-related complaints.

“Today’s snapshot shows that consumers continue to report running into issues when making payments on their mortgages or when trying to overcome obstacles to keep themselves in their homes,” said CFPB Director Richard Cordray.

Of all the mortgage-related complaints filed, more than 80% of them had to do with issues consumers run into when they were making payments, or when they were unable to pay their mortgage.

And as a result, Cordray noted that the bureau will continue to work to ensure that mortgage servicers give consumers the timely and effective assistance they deserve.

This first chart shows the types of mortgage complaints reported by consumers.

Click to enlarge

cfpb

(Source: CFPB)

The CFPB broke down the reasons behind the consumers complaints related to mortgage servicing, which deals with the paying the loan, and cited top explanations they received. Here’s only example:

Consumers having difficulty making their mortgage payments reported their encounter with servicers while trying to negotiate loss mitigation assistance on their loans. Consumers stated their efforts to obtain assistance went unresolved as servicers were slow to respond, made repeated requests for documents that had already been submitted, and provided denial reasons that were ambiguous.

Looking at different companies, the bureau stated that the top 24 most-complained-about companies for mortgage received about 80% of all mortgage complaints The bureau noted that company size and/or market share should be taken into context.

Here’s a table of the most-complained-about companies for mortgages.

Click to enlarge

cfpb

(Source: CFPB)

Reprints

Related Articles

[Chart] New from the CFPB: Here are the latest credit trends in mortgages

Countdown starts now on CFPB’s final mortgage servicing rule implementation

Here’s the CFPB’s updated rural counties list

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Hensarling plan for drastic overhaul of CFPB and Dodd-Frank revealed?

Fire CFPB director? Cordray responds to calls for his head

First American records strong fourth quarter thanks to strong refi and purchase business

A private mortgage insurer’s view on the FHA mortgage insurance premium suspension

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.