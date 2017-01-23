Ben Carson facing Senate vote to become HUD Secretary

The Committee On Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs is slated to meet Tuesday morning to vote on the nomination of Ben Carson as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HousingWire’s Monday Morning Cup of Coffee added a note from Politico that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell believes Republicans have the votes to confirm all of Trump’s cabinet, which includes Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary and Ben Carson as HUD Secretary. The Senate has already confirmed James Mattis as defense secretary and John Kelly as homeland security secretary.

Earlier this month on Jan. 12, the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee held Carson’s nomination hearing to question his on his ability to lead HUD.

Due to Carson’s lack of experience in the housing industry, some expected senators to question him heavily about his ability to lead HUD. In fact, when President-elect Donald Trump first nominated him, it caused a divide among politicians and industry experts.

However, Carson’s lack of experience was not the main topic of the day. In fact, the hearing was much less controversial than could be expected.

Instead, the conflict about his lack of experience or qualifications for the role seem to have gone down the drain as the industry rallied in its support for Carson’s nomination.

While former HUD Secretary Julián Castro’s last day was Jan. 19, Sarasota, Florida, Housing Authority Director William Russell was picked by President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to “help lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on a temporary basis until a permanent team is in place.”

Check HousingWire on Tuesday for coverage on the vote.