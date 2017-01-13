Lending Real Estate The Ticker

[Video] Here's Julián Castro's final farewell speech to HUD

Leaves folks with three pieces of advice

January 13, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Ben Carson Depart of Housing and Urban Development HUD Julian Castro
Julian Castro

Appearing for the last time before folks as the secretary of the Depart of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro began his farewell speech to HUD employees in typical Texas fashion, with a y’all.

Employees of HUD greeted Castro with a round of applause Wednesday afternoon as he wrapped up his last two and half years at the government agency.

The White House tapped Castro back in June 2014 to replace outgoing HUD secretary Shaun Donovan, who went on to serve as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Castro came to the office as the former Mayor of San Antonio, following in the footsteps of former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who served as President Clinton’s HUD secretary.

Even though Castro only served as secretary for two and a half years, his departure also signals a major shift in the way HUD operates as it moves from a Democrat leader to a Republican leader.  

Just one day after this, Castro’s likely predecessor, HUD Secretary nominee Ben Carson, had his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Development Committee, and the path looks clear moving forward for him to be officially confirmed as the next HUD secretary.

“Those of you that have been here during a presidential transition know that every such change brings a new team with new perspectives and new priorities,” Castro said in his farewell speech. “The good news is that what that change looks like depends partly on you.”

So as the concludes his final days at HUD, Castro left employees with these three pieces of advice.

Reprints

Related Articles

A day in the life of HUD Secretary Julián Castro

NPR: Castro voices concerns about next HUD leader

Obama to announce Julián Castro’s nomination as HUD Secretary

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Arizona police arrest, charge suspect with murder of Realtor Sidney Cranston

Trump eyes former Rep. Randy Neugebauer to eventually lead CFPB

Wells Fargo misses earnings expectations, continues to clean up after accounts scandal

3 quick reactions to Ben Carson's confirmation hearing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.