NAR begins search for new CEO

Stinton is stepping down

December 28, 2016
Jacob Gaffney
The National Association of Realtors is now searching in earnest for a new CEO.

A “diverse member search committee” will work with with Heidrick & Struggles, a provider of executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping worldwide, to recruit candidates for the CEO position, the trade group said in an email.

They begin their search immediately.

This means, after 36 years of service,  current CEO Dale Stinton will retire from the association in 2017.

Stinton took over as CEO in November 2005.

Previously, he served as chief financial officer and chief information officer since 1998 and was named acting CEO and executive vice president in 1996.

In the email, NAR applauded Stinton’s leadership during the financial crisis.

“Dale Stinton has had a long and distinguished career at NAR and has made immense contributions to the association, and we thank him for his service,” said Chris Polychron, president of NAR in 2015 who is now serving as chair.

“This continues to be a dynamic time for the association and the industry, and I am confident that we will find and hire the best candidate to position NAR for long-term success as it continues the important role of advocating for Realtor members, consumers and the industry,” he added.

