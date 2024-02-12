Stavvy’s Loss Mitigation Solution provides a best-in-class experience for homeowners and servicers
Zillow appoints Nicole Booth to head its public policy efforts

Longtime executive was previously with Notarize, QC Ally and Rocket

Zillow Group appointed Nicole Booth, a 2023 HousingWire Vanguard, as head of public policy and operations. Booth will join Zillow’s government relations and public affairs team, spearheaded by Jennifer Butler. 

“I am excited and honored to join such an innovative team dedicated to shaping the future of housing for all consumers,” Booth said on social media. ”I am looking forward to contributing to meaningful change and growth and lead our Public Policy initiatives across all housing verticals.”

Before this appointment, Booth served as executive vice president of public affairs at Notarize, and as vice president of public policy at the Rocket Family of Companies. Most recently, she was QC Ally’s CEO and chief marketing officer. 

“Modernizing real estate and improving the home buying, selling and renting experience for consumers and real estate professionals is central to Zillow’s mission,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We have a long history of engaging with industry, policymakers and elected officials through our government relations team who support our goal to make housing more affordable and accessible for all.”

Booth is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) political action committee, MORPAC. In 2023, Booth received the MBA’s Burton C. Wood Legislative Service Award.

