Xome names industry vet Mike Jansta COO

Real estate marketplace Xome appointed Michael Jansta to the position of chief operating officer, the company announced Monday. In his new position, Jansta will oversee key aspects of Xome’s operations, including auction, default servicing and quality assurance. He will also join Xome’s executive leadership team, reporting to Mike Rawls, chief executive officer of Xome since Jan. 2020.

Jansta joins Xome from Altisource, where he served for two years as the chief marketing officer. As a seasoned real estate professional, Jansta brings with him his proven track record of innovation and brand expansion, Xome said in a statement on Linkedin.

“Mike’s passion for leveraging technology to facilitate online property auctions makes him a perfect fit for Xome,” the company said in the post.

Jansta’s background includes serving as chief marketing officer and senior vice president at Auction.com, general manager at Hubzu, and marketing lead at Equator, an Altisource business unit.

Founded in 2015 as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group, Xome is a real estate marketplace that serves mortgage servicers, originators, real estate professionals, financial institutions and homebuyers and sellers.

It boasts its own in-house digital transaction management platform, a network of agents, in-house title and mortgage services, as well as a 24/7 “concierge” service. As a licensed brokerage, it operates in all 50 states, and its real estate database is powered mostly by MLS-listed homes in the U.S.

As a real estate hub, Xome offers services such as asset management, property disposition, title, close and valuation through an integrated, technology-driven platform.