Workplace strategist Jeff Butler to deliver keynote address at HousingWire Annual

As mortgage lenders continue to register record volume in 2020, top talent is in peak demand and companies are having to shift the way they view human capital in order to stay competitive.

That’s why we’ve invited workplace strategist Jeff Butler to kick off our long-awaited HousingWire Annual event, tomorrow, with a keynote speech titled: Winning the Talent War. Butler will discuss the three phases of employee recruitment – attention, interest and commitment – as well as tactical strategies for effective succession planning and talent victory.

Before Butler founded his workplace consulting company, JButler International, he spent almost a decade in Silicon Valley working as a software engineer, where a spark of interest in organization psychology began to develop. Since then, he has personally addressed over 100 organizations internationally on workplace dynamics issues such as Google, Amazon, LinkedIn and Wells Fargo.

Having written over 100 articles on workplace dynamics, Butler’s insights have been featured in dozens of media outlets such as Forbes and HR News. In addition, he has appeared on TEDx in both 2016 and 2017 with both talks focusing on psychology.

Butler is also the author of two provocative books – The Authentic Workplace and The Key To The New You.

HW Annual will feature other housing virtuosos, including Cindy Waldron, vice president of research and analytics at Freddie Mac, Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, Ed DeMarco, president of the Housing Policy Council, Laurie Goodman, vice president of the Urban Institute, Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, and many more.

We’re focusing this virtual event on The Great Acceleration — the disruption speeding through the business landscape, upending traditional strategies and agendas for those in housing. We’ve got sessions on the future of regulation, increasing homeownership in underserved communities, green housing, capital market appetite by channel and much more.

