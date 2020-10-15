Real Estate

Will 2021 Be the Year Green Housing Takes Off?

The threat of climate change was overshadowed this year by a series of other unfortunate events, but green housing has been gaining momentum and looks poised to take off in important ways next year. We’ve gathered experts who have been working on green initiatives for years at the GSEs and in private companies to talk about the exciting ways green housing will affect mortgage lenders and the consumers and communities they serve.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • Josh Friend, CEO & Founder, Insellerate
  • Bob Simpson, Founder, Simpson Impact Strategies
  • Jonathan F.P. Rose, President, Jonathan Rose Companies
  • Arthur Johnson, Vice President of Securitization Policy, Fannie Mae
The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Sponsored by:

logo-for-site-insellerate

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
The forbearance crash bros spoke too soon

We have a precedent for how housing crashes happen. We just need to look back to 2008 when we had over 10 million delinquent loans. But none of these factors exist in the market now.

Oct 12, 2020 By

Latest Articles

HW Annual ad_2020_1200x630-logo only
Adopting Technology to Improve Servicing Profitability During and After the COVID-19 Crisis – Sponsored by Capacity

In this HousingWire Annual session on servicing technology, attendees discover the benefits of adopting an AI-driven process to streamline and standardize data.

Oct 15, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please