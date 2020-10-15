Will 2021 Be the Year Green Housing Takes Off?

The threat of climate change was overshadowed this year by a series of other unfortunate events, but green housing has been gaining momentum and looks poised to take off in important ways next year. We’ve gathered experts who have been working on green initiatives for years at the GSEs and in private companies to talk about the exciting ways green housing will affect mortgage lenders and the consumers and communities they serve.

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full HousingWire Annual 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

Josh Friend, CEO & Founder, Insellerate

Bob Simpson, Founder, Simpson Impact Strategies

Jonathan F.P. Rose, President, Jonathan Rose Companies

Arthur Johnson, Vice President of Securitization Policy, Fannie Mae

HW+ Membership ! Already a member? log in The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an! Already a member? HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events. Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Sponsored by: