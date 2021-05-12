True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbor
A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

Fraud risk factors at closing increased almost 90% last quarter
A variety of risk factors could be contributing to the drastic increase in wire and title fraud risk factors in mortgage and real estate closings – for example, compliance issues and an increase in transaction data errors.

Why VA mortgage loans go to the bottom of the stack

Even with government guarantee, borrowers face headwinds

HW+ VA lending - couple buying home

It’s been rejection after rejection for Isabel Williams’ client, a military veteran in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Since the client began the search for her dream home earlier this year, her Veterans Affairs mortgage loan offers have been rejected over a dozen times.

Williams, the broker-owner of We Save Loans, said her client has all but given up on buying an existing home with VA financing. Instead, she is looking to buy a newly constructed home from a large homebuilder.

Homebuilders, Williams said, are more concerned with the overall investment, and don’t have the same prejudices toward and misconceptions about VA financing that individuals do.

But it might be a while until Williams’ client could actually stop paying rent and move into a home. If she is unable to wait the six months or more it could take to finish construction, she may forgo her hard-earned government benefit altogether.

“She may have to change from VA to conventional to be more attuned to the current market,” Williams said. “When people are deciding which offer to accept, the pecking order is cash, conventional, FHA and then VA.”

For loan originators who represent VA borrowers, the aversion to VA deals is confounding. From a risk-profile perspective, in addition to the government guarantee that veteran borrowers command, VA borrowers have much lower default rates than FHA loans, another government-backed loan.

Man confirm mortgage contract (estate agency client sign contract)
Volume-hungry mortgage lenders loosen credit standards

Mortgage credit availability loosened up in April by 2.2%, per the MBA. The drivers were in conventional mortgages and GSE programs for ARMs and high-balance loans.

May 11, 2021 By

Correct size
Compass loses money, explores mortgage

Compass is exploring either building a mortgage arm, buying a mortgage company or following the lead of other resi brokerages and entering into a JV.

May 12, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

