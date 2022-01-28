Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Are consistently error-free closings within reach for lenders?
Housing starts beat estimates, but don’t get too excited
Housing starts beat estimates, but don’t get too excited
Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation
Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Moses Kagan on #ReTwit and the SoCal market
Webinar

Why It’s Time for Foreclosure Tech Innovation

Hosted by Stavvy

Collateral valuation is a critical component of mortgage lending and the home sales

With the federal foreclosure moratorium expiring in 2022, the market will undoubtedly see growth in foreclosure transactions as it tries to catch up on both past and present loans. The return to working foreclosure is a perfect opportunity for those in the industry, whether on the servicing or legal side, to examine ways to improve efficiencies, stay compliant and keep up with demand. 

Join Stavvy Director of Product Matt Sluggett, Stavvy Head of Legal and Capital Markets Jeremy Potter and Sasha Cohen, first vice president and corporate counsel of Default Administration at Community Loan Servicing, to learn what technologies exist to assist those processing foreclosures. 

And while the panelists will explain the existing tech landscape, they’ll also explain why fintech has been so slow in addressing the foreclosure market – and why it needs to step hard on its accelerator in order to meet market demand for a better way of doing business.

Panelists

Jeremy-Potter

Jeremy Potter
Head of Legal and Capital Markets,
Stavvy

Sasha-Cohen

Sasha M. Cohen
First Vice President and Corporate Counsel, Default Administration,
Community Loan Servicing

Matt-Sluggett

Matt Sluggett
Director of Product,
Stavvy



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ empty office
Caliber Home Loans CEO Sanjiv Das steps down

Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber Home Loans, is stepping down as CEO of the company, less than one year after New Residential Investment Corp. (Newrez) acquired the mortgage lender and servicer, sources familiar with the situation confirmed. 

Latest Articles

HW+ House Money
Will the 10-year yield send mortgage rates over 4%?

According to HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami, there is a way for the U.S. 10-year yield to get above 1.94%, but it needs help from global yields. So, how are global yields performing and what does this mean for rates over 4%?

Jan 27, 2022 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please