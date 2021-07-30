Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

In a half-day format, technology companies will demo their platforms and answer questions. You can tune in for the whole demo day, or strategically drop in on sessions to learn about specific solutions.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Road to the one-click mortgage
This white paper will outline how leveraging a credential-based data provider can save money for lenders, reduce friction for borrowers, speed time to close, and overall bring lenders one step closer to a one-click mortgage.

Why another foreclosure tsunami is still unlikely

Looking back, looking ahead

It was August 2020, six months into a global pandemic, when I laid out what I thought at the time was a compelling case against a wave of foreclosures similar to the one that the nation experienced during the Great Recession. 

A year later, and with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, I’m more convinced than ever that when government borrower protections finally do expire, we’ll see a relatively soft landing when it comes to foreclosures. Let’s review some of the factors we looked at a year ago and see how they played out.

Massive unemployment didn’t lead to massive defaults

Over 22 million jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment rates rose virtually overnight from 3.5% — the lowest level in 50 years — to almost 15%. Normally, job losses like this would have led immediately to loan delinquency, defaults, and foreclosures, but that didn’t happen this time. Why not?

