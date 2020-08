Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced they will add a 50 basis points fee to all refinances starting Sept. 1.

“As a result of risk management and loss forecasting precipitated by COVID-19 related economic and market uncertainty, we are introducing a new Market Condition Credit Fee in Price,” Freddie Mac said in a bulletin.

The housing industry was quick to react. The Mortgage Bankers Association said this GSE refinance fee will hurt Americans during a time of crisis.