Here’s why the home insurance market matters
Here’s why the home insurance market matters
Despite Fed talk, only 72K new homes are for sale
Despite Fed talk, only 72K new homes are for sale
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
Pavan Agarwal on the very practical applications of AI in this market
Pavan Agarwal on the very practical applications of AI in this market
Affordable HousingMultifamilyPolitics & Money

White House details wide-ranging priorities designed to boost housing supply

A series of moves announced this week by multiple federal agencies also includes provisions for zoning, energy-efficient housing and conversion research

In addition to a series of announcements this week by the White House and multiple federal agencies designed to proactively assist renters, the Biden administration is also aiming to promote methods to improve housing supply across the U.S.

Such initiatives include changing certain zoning laws, financing more affordable and energy-efficient housing units and funding research on the topic of commercial-to-residential conversions.

In this week’s series of initial announcements, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)  announced “an $85 million first-of-its-kind competitive [Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing)] funding opportunity for jurisdictions and new guidance for providers of affordable housing will help communities address local housing challenges,” the department said.

The White House detailed more of the intention behind PRO Housing, saying that it “will provide communities with funding to identify and remove barriers to affordable housing production and preservation.” HUD will award grants of up to $10 million to jurisdictions that have an “acute demand for affordable housing and are working to identify, address, or remove barriers to housing production and preservation.”

Also a part of this broader initiative is an announcement earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Transportation, aimed more squarely at existing zoning law.

“[USDOT’s] Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods (RCN) program will provide up to $3.16 billion for planning and capital construction projects that prioritize disadvantaged communities and improve access to daily destinations,” the White House explained. “This includes improving connections to affordable housing, fostering equitable development, and increasing housing supply through zoning reform.”

The White House also announced a new initiative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) “which will mobilize private capital and provide financing for thousands of clean energy projects, including cost-saving retrofits of existing homes and buildings, construction of zero emissions buildings, and commercial to residential conversions, among others,” the White House said.

Other recent initiatives cited by the administration include the publication of guidance from HUD designed to offer greater flexibility for lenders when underwriting multifamily transactions up to $120 million; additional streamlining of requirements for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) first announced in April; and employ federal funding to facilitate more commercial-to-residential conversions.

“The White House will lead a new interagency working group to develop and advance federal funding opportunities that support the conversion of commercial properties to housing, and leverage climate-focused federal resources to create zero emissions and affordable units,” the administration said.

The White House also reiterated the availability of new research funding designed to analyze office-to-residential conversions.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

homebuyers
First-time buyers need to earn $64,500 to afford a typical starter home HW+

A first-time homebuyer must earn roughly $64,500 per year to afford the typical U.S. “starter” home, up 13% from a year ago, according to a new report from Redfin. 

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please