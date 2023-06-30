What are housing leaders doing that you’re not?

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes as HW Media intentionally builds and creates its events? This letter from the editor series shows the ins and outs of our HW Annual Event in Austin, Texas from Oct. 10-12. To learn more about the event or to register, go here.

Brena Nath, Director of HW+ & Events at HW Media

Seventy…give or take a few. This is how many speaking slots we created when we crafted this year’s HousingWire Annual agenda. And, we’ve put a lot of thought into who gets to be a part of this number. From Anywhere Brands Chief Marketing Officer Amory Wooden to Newrez President Baron Silverstein, this line-up of speakers — who are collectively moving markets forwards — is one we’re excited to showcase on stage in Austin, Texas from Oct. 10-12.

We want you to feel like every single speaker on stage either brings tangible value to your bottom line, provides you with actionable takeaways to implement in your business, or reassures you that this market is creating opportunities and not just challenges. In action, this looks like the session on operational strategies and tactics from the top that Terri Davis, founding partner and executive advisor at ALE Advisors, is moderating with Sarah Gonzalez, president and chief operating officer at Panorama Mortgage Group, Cindy Keith, chief strategy officer at NFM Lending, and Jennifer Hedgepeth, EVP and chief operating officer at DHI Mortgage.

Crafted for HW+ members, Rising Stars, Vanguards, Women of Influence, Marketing Leaders, GameChangers — and those who aspire to achieve these titles — HousingWire Annual’s content is as agile as the top industry players must be.

With 100 days until we’re all gathered at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas, we are fully aware that a lot can happen in the industry between now and then. For reference, you can look at how much has shifted from the 2023 forecasts until now, though I’d argue Logan Mohtashami has been steadily keeping us all ahead of the curve. This is also why Logan is giving a keynote on how to make sense of the wild 2023 data, along with his predictions on 2024.

The speakers we’ve selected to join us on stage at HW Annual not only can speak to whatever the market looks like in October and beyond, but also, they’ve already experienced their fair share of market highs and lows. To lean into our Texas roots, this isn’t their first rodeo.

A staple in this year’s agenda is what we’ve dubbed as playbooks: CEO playbooks, peak performer playbooks, CMO playbooks, and more. These are highly focused, extremely impactful, fifteen-minute sessions with housing leaders. Whether they’re standing alone on stage or sitting alongside someone on our team, these talks cut through a lot of the noise to the strategies and lessons learned from the top.

Here’s a list of some of the esteemed names we’ve added to the line-up, and stayed tuned as we continue to post more updates on the event.

Logan Mohtashami, Lead Analyst, HousingWire

Sandra Thompson, Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency

Amory Wooden, Chief Marketing Officer, Anywhere Brands

Baron Silverstein, President, Newrez

WeiLing Jang, Chief Marketing Officer, CoreLogic

Cindy Keith Chief Strategy Officer, NFM Lending

Alec Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, loanDepot

Mike Simonsen, President, Altos Research

Jay Promisco, Chief Production Officer, Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sarah Gonzalez, President and Chief Operating Officer, Panorama Mortgage Group

Rich Gagliano President of Origination Technologies, Black Knight

Tom Wind, Executive Vice President, Consumer Lending, U.S. Bank

Paul Gigliotti, COO at Pinnacle Home Loans , and Executive Board Member at Axis Lending Academy

, and Executive Board Member at Michelle Mills Clement, CEO, Chicago Association of Realtors

Kim Nichols, Senior Managing Director, Pennymac TPO

Suzy Lindblom, Chief Operating Officer, Arc Home

Marc Davison, Co-Founder, 1000watt

Tyler Hodgson, Executive Vice President, Growth, UMortgage

Christina Zotzmann Brown, Chief Operations Officer, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

HW Annual is HousingWire’s capstone mortgage event, connecting leading professionals from the housing economy seeking to grow, innovate and win market share. This is where strategies are formed, deals are inked and lifelong relationships are solidified. Remember, HW+ members get exclusive benefits to events, like 50% off your admission to HW Annual, so go here to become a member. Can’t wait for you to join us in Austin, Texas October 10-12 for community, content and commerce.