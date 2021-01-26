A look at Biden’s first week in office
This episode reviews last week’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, examining which housing issues the new administration has already taken action on.

Biden’s executive order will extend foreclosure moratorium
President Biden revealed his plan to sign 17 executive orders his first day in office, including am extension of the eviction and foreclosure moratorium to at least March 31.

If consumers aren’t holding lenders back, then who or what is?
The challenge for lenders and investors is understanding how to meet borrowers where they are without layering on risk or getting bogged down in third-party intermediation.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

What 2020’s top forbearance exit trends mean for servicers

Servicers will face challenges, but have the tools to overcome them

Early COVID housing policy helped servicers care for homeowners in these first nine months of the pandemic with fast forbearances and smart deferrals. Now let’s preview how this will play out for servicers, homeowners and the housing economy in 2021. We’ll begin with the top three ways homeowners are exiting forbearance so far.

Top three ways homeowners are exiting forbearance

There have been three main forbearance exit trends since June. Each exit strategy provides a different perspective on the borrower experience during COVID-19.

1. Homeowners stayed current on mortgage payments

Between June and July 2020, the largest portion of borrowers exiting forbearance were those who never stopped paying their mortgage in the first place.

There are a few possible reasons for this exit behavior. 

Biden calls on HUD to address racial equity

President Joe Biden’s Tuesday orders include a memorandum that directs HUD to both mitigate racial bias in housing and advance fair housing laws.

Jan 26, 2021
