WFG’s title insurance arm expands into Rocky Mountain Region

WFG National Title Insurance Company, a division of Portland, Oregon-based Williston Financial Group, Tuesday announced it has expanded into the Rocky Mountain Region and now offers title services in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Wyoming.

Brian Phillips will serve as vice president and Rocky Mountain area manager, heading operations in WFG’s newly established region, according to a company news release. Phillips, a 12-year veteran of the title industry, holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Denver and began his career by litigating real estate and title insurance matters. He then served as underwriting counsel before moving into the sales and agent support side of the title insurance business.

“Brian has a long and established history of supporting agents in this region, and he knows what they need most to succeed in today’s market,” said Suzanne Tinsley, senior vice president of the Southwest region and Western Regional manager, according to the news release. “His wealth of title experience, industry knowledge and relationships are exactly what we need to build this region into what WFG agents have come to expect and value.”

Phillips and agency sales representative Kristen Jorgensen will be responsible for growing the region’s title agent base. Jorgensen has more than a decade of experience working in the title industry. She has also recently served on the executive committee for the Utah Land Title Association as the underwriter section chair.

“I am thrilled to join WFG and to offer agents the many tools available through the company’s Blocks program, as these incredible resources are truly unmatched by any other underwriter in the industry,” Jorgensen said.

Randy Williams will serve as underwriting counsel for the new region.