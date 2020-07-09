Wells Fargo loosens jumbo lending requirements for current customers

Wells Fargo announced updates to its non-conforming refinance products at the beginning of July. While the updates loosen the jumbo requirements for current customers, the new standard for customers without a Wells Fargo relationship increased four times the amount it originally announced back in April.

According to a spokesperson for Wells Fargo, as of July 1, any existing Wells Fargo customer can now get a non-conforming refinance with the mega bank. Or, if they have an existing loan that they need to refinance and no other deposit accounts, they can now get a non-conforming refinance with Wells Fargo.

This means as long as they have a home mortgage, home equity line, deposit account, brokerage account, investment account or even if they have as little as $100 in their account, they can get a jumbo refinance.

However, those who don’t have an existing relationship with the bank will need to transfer $1 million or more in assets to a qualifying deposit, brokerage or investment account in order to apply, according to Wells Fargo.

In a call with HousingWire, Wells Fargo did add that in some circumstances there may be other mortgage loan products available to customers without an existing Wells Fargo relationship depending on a variety of factors, and even if they do not transfer funds into a qualifying deposit, brokerage or investment account.

These new jumbo requirements serve as an update to news in April that Wells Fargo would only refinance jumbo mortgages for customers with at least $250,000 or more in assets under management with the bank for 30 or more days prior to the application. This was applicable to both new and existing customers.