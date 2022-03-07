How to avoid home closing delays in 2022
How to avoid home closing delays in 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
HousingWire Magazine: March 2022
Webinar: eSign & RON from Origination to Servicing – and Beyond
Webinar: eSign & RON from Origination to Servicing – and Beyond
How is the U.S. economy affected by war in Ukraine?
How is the U.S. economy affected by war in Ukraine?
Mortgage

Welcome to Walmart. Here’s your mortgage

Cooperative leasing spaces in Walmart to sell mortgage products to consumers

Lenders One Cooperative announced on Monday that it has struck a deal to lease retail space in Walmart stores to sell mortgage products and services.

The cooperative inked a deal for space at three Walmart locations, but said there are “many more opportunities to come.”

Lenders One will be selling purchase, refinance and home equity products at its “store-in-store” branch locations.

Justin Demola, president at Lenders One, wasn’t immediately available for comment. In a statement, Demola said that the initiative is part of the cooperative’s mission to help members “improve their profitability and better compete against larger, well-funded mortgage lenders.”

Walmart isn’t the first warehouse-style retailer to offer mortgage products on location. Similar to Walmart, Costco has a partnership with Ohio-based retail lender CrossCountry Mortgage, which in 2020 acquired First Choice Loan Services, Costco’s mortgage program provider.

Founded in 2000, Lenders One Cooperative has a network of more than 240 independent mortgage bankers, banks, credit unions, correspondent lenders, and suppliers of mortgage products and services. The platform is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, a service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries.

The cooperative members cover the entire lending spectrum, originating between $50 million and $25 billion per year. Collectively, their origination volume reached around $780 billion in 2020, the cooperative claims.  

According to the company, the Walmart deal is part of a plan to improve its members’ profitability by manufacturing loans more efficiently and closing a greater number of loans.

The cooperative also launched a full credit reporting agency (CRA), which will offer its members a full tri-merge credit report, fraud reports, undisclosed debt notifications, verification of employment and assets, and other services.

Another initiative is a cloud-based technology called Lenders One Loan Automation (LOLA), launched to automate the loan manufacturing process. Members can order and receive cooperative solutions without human intervention. 

In 2012, one-third of people surveyed said they would consider a mortgage from retailer Walmart and almost half would consider one from PayPal. Neither company offered mortgages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ jobs
Even with blow-out jobs report, mortgage rates still falling

The U.S unemployment rate stands at 3.8% and inflation is hot, but mortgage rates are falling. Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami explains why.

Mar 04, 2022 By

Latest Articles

HW-crypto-bitcoin
NFT mania and the future of the home sale

A $654,310 deal in Gulfport, Florida raises questions about whether the blockchain – and NFTs – can provide a jolt to real estate.

Mar 07, 2022 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please