Vista Real Estate joins Sotheby’s, expanding its presence in California

Sotheby’s International Realty is expanding its footprint in the Golden State. On Thursday, the Anywhere brand announced that Northern California firm Vista Real Estate had joined the Sotheby’s network.

The Redding, California-based firm will now operate as Shasta Sotheby’s International Realty. This marks Sotheby’s 111th office in California.

“Homebuyers migrate to the Shasta County area to enjoy its world-class outdoor recreational pursuits and scenic views,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “The area is seeing interest from domestic buyers in major cities alongside the West Coast looking for a change of scenery and slower living.”

The new affiliate currently has 36 agents who serve clients in Shasta County, Siskiyou County, Trinity County and Tehama County.

The new firm will continue to be run by broker-owner Chad Phillips.

“Chad has served the area as a top agent of luxury home sales for nearly two decades, and I greatly look forward to supporting the Shasta Sotheby’s International Realty team as we further expand our presence in the state of California,” White said.

“Our mission has always been to provide luxury service to our clients with the utmost professionalism and compassion regardless of price point,” Phillips said. “Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty enables us to elevate our operations to a global scale, while utilizing the brand’s best-in-class marketing tools and resources.”