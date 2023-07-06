Valligent integrates with Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology

Apprasial management company Valligent, which was recently acquired by enterprise risk management and collateral valuation services provider VerosTM, announced today that it has integrated with the ICE Mortgage Technology platform Encompass.

The Encompass platform by Ice Mortgage Technology offers innovative solutions for the mortgage industry and provides seamless integration capabilities and a marketplace for various mortgage-related products and services.

The goal of the integration is to provide mortgage industry stakeholders with access to a comprehensive range of collateral valuation products and services. In addition, the recent collaboration between Valligent and Veros offers lenders a unified ecosystem of solutions for a compliant and accurate valuation process.

“Integrating with Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology was always part of the plan when we acquired Valligent,” Darius Bozorgi, CEO of Veros Software, said. “Our primary focus has always been to offer our customers a streamlined experience that encompasses a full spectrum of appraisal, valuation data, analytics, and related collateral risk management solutions. Our partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology empowers Veros and Valligent to enhance efficiency for all our clients. Together, we can expand our products and services to meet the demands of the digital mortgage industry.”

With the Valligent and Encompass integration, lenders gain access to a technology solution that caters to their property valuation and collateral risk management needs. The suite of valuation products includes traditional appraisals, AVMs, desktop valuations, and the four-hour evaluation product designed for equity lending.

Founded in 2003, Valligent is an appraisal management company based in California that specializes in providing comprehensive valuation services to the mortgage industry. Its new integration with the Encompass platform enables streamlined access to a wide range of collateral valuation products and solutions.

