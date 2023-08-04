Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
Rocket goes local: Testing the waters or shifting its strategy?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
Is Appraisal Modernization Enough?
James Kleimann on who’s gaining market share in this purchase market
James Kleimann on who’s gaining market share in this purchase market
BrokerageIPO / M&AReal Estate

Va.-based Coldwell Banker Premier expands to Maryland

Coldwell Banker Premier announced a merger with Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services along with all of its sales associates, which further expands Coldwell Banker Premier’s office footprint into Cumberland, Maryland, and surrounding markets. This is the sixth merger by Coldwell Banker Premier since the beginning of 2022.

Coldwell Banker Premier was named a 2023 RealTrends GameChanger for its 76% transaction side percentage growth over five years (2018-2022.) The company’s COO, Stephen Meadows, was honored as a 2022 RealTrends Emerging Leader, now called Rising Stars.

Cumberland-Photo2-copy
From left: Stephen Meadows, Liz Rhodes, Seth Loar, Steve DuBrueler

The former Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services office in Cumberland, Maryland will become Coldwell Banker Premier’s 18th office and largest by agent count in the company’s Mid-Atlantic footprint, which spans Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington D.C.

“I am proud of our team for enabling us to continue our expansion efforts,” said Steve DuBrueler, Founder and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier, in a statement. “In this age of uncertainty in real estate, many brokers and owners are unsure of what their future holds. At the end of the day, we are here to build better lives for our agents and staff and having a strong foundation and expansive footprint is a key component of that”.

Coldwell Banker Premier Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Meadows said, in a statement, “Our company is committed to creating stability and continuing opportunities for our agents and to be a safe haven for companies and individuals looking to shift their business in this turbulent market.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Home builder
Florida affordable housing law that dilutes local power has upset the apple cart HW+

A new law in Florida restricts local governments’ control over affordable housing projects in their communities, putting some officials on edge.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please