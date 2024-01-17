UWM sunsets FindAMortgageBroker.com, rebrands to Mortgage Matchup

Top U.S. mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has rebranded its consumer-facing website FindAMortgageBroker.com to Mortgage Matchup.

Mortgage Matchup will continue to be a consumer-facing website focused on homebuyers and real estate agents and offer educational material around the home buying and refinancing processes, along with a database of independent mortgage brokers near them, said UWM in a news release Wednesday.

The goal is to connect users with a local mortgage broker in their area and have them understand the loan options available to them based on their specific financial situation, according to the Detroit, Michigan-headquartered lender.

“The DNA and mission of this website has not changed, rather Mortgage Matchup provides a new visual identity to help us resonate with consumers in a more modern, approachable way. We know the benefits of partnering with a mortgage broker and this rebrand will allow us to make those benefits more widely known and help consumers save thousands of dollars on their mortgage,” said Sarah DeCiantis, chief marketing officer at UWM.

UWM ranked as the largest lender in America, originating $83.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023. Of the total, $29.7 billion came from Q3 alone, a decline from the previous quarter’s $31.8 billion and $33.5 billion in Q3 2022.

The wholesale-only lender has been pushing to grow the broker channel market share through various products and services — including offering discounted rates on some government loans, expanding its hard credit reports program to offer a three-bureau soft check for $23 and covering appraisal costs on 1-0 temporary rate buydowns.

The broker channel accounted for just above 16% market share in the third quarter of 2023 with retail at 55% and correspondent at 29%, according to an Inside Mortgage Finance‘s (IMF’s) analysis of first-lien mortgage originations.

Brokers originated $62 billion in Q3, both down from the previous quarter’s $67 billion and $81 billion in Q3 2022.