United Wholesale Mortgage returns to Super Bowl

United Wholesale Mortgage, now a publicly traded company, will return to the Super Bowl this year.

The wholesale lender will be running a new Super Bowl commercial spotlighting independent mortgage brokers and its website FindAMortgageBroker.com for a second straight year.

“We will always find ways to elevate and shine a light on independent mortgage brokers, and what better way to do this than during the Super Bowl where millions of Americans are tuned in to watch the game and the commercials,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, in a statement. “Brokers are the best place for borrowers to get a faster, easier and cheaper mortgage. These men and women are pillars in the community and provide consumers with more options than a retail lender or bank so they can fulfill their dream of home ownership.”

The commercial entitled, “The Perfect Match,” is a play on online dating culture and the need to find the right match. In this case, the viewer is shown that they’re looking for a match in the form of a mortgage broker.

“We thought this ad would not only be relatable and entertaining given the pandemic’s acceleration of online dating, but also educate consumers that brokers are their number one resource for finding a mortgage that fits their financial situation,” said Sarah DeCiantis, chief marketing officer of United Wholesale Mortgage.

United Wholesale Mortgage, now the second-largest mortgage lender in America, made its Super Bowl debut last year.

It wasn’t exactly subtle in taking a shot at its chief rival, Rocket Mortgage. The ad opened with a line about how playing with rockets is fun when you’re a kid, but less so when you’re an adult. Afterward, it touted the benefits of using a mortgage broker.

For its part, Rocket, easily the biggest mortgage lender in the country, will have another big presence at the Super Bowl this year, though it’s been somewhat cryptic about its plans.

The lender noted last week that it had just launched a searchable nationwide database of mortgage brokers on its highly-trafficked website, and even alluded to it in the context of an NFL game.

“Whenever Americans see the Rocket Mortgage brand during an NFL game, on HGTV or while watching eSports, it can lead them to their local mortgage professional,” Rocket Pro TPO Executive Vice President Austin Niemiec said in a statement announcing the broker directory. The company also noted they will soon be broadcasting a “very special announcement exclusively dedicated to brokers during America’s largest broadcast.”

Rocket is the official mortgage partner of the NFL. It awarded $1.75 million in sweepstakes at last year’s Super Bowl.